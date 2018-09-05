Man drops his gun, and his pants, in attempted robbery

Miami Beach police arrested Diego Berrio and Edwin Giraldo-Cortez, a pair of priests from an Arlington Heights, IL, rectory, for lewd and lascivious behavior on South Beach’s Ocean Drive Monday afternoon.
Footage from a police helicopter shows a shootout between Texas State Troopers and a suspect in San Antonio on Feb. 18. The footage shows a trooper shot in the arm by Ernest Manuel Montelongo, who fled after being stopped for a traffic violation.
Two people were killed and nine others injured by gunfire Sunday when a gunman opened fire at a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida, that was hosting a live video gaming event, according to Sheriff Mike Williams of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Witnesses recounted the deadly shooting on August 26, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida during a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament held in a gaming bar at the mall. A shooting survivor said the gunman was walking backward as he fired shots.
The Florida Supreme Court allowed the release of surveillance footage showing the response of law enforcement to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland. Media organizations had sued for the video.
Video released by the Broward Sheriff's Office show law officers entering the school shortly after Nikolas Cruz opening fire killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, 2018.
Miami police are looking for the armed robber who hit the Burger King at the corner of Northwest 54th Street and Seventh Avenue just after closing time on July 30th. He got some cash being counted in the office as well as cash from the store safe.
Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.