Two priests parked their car in South Beach. What they were seen doing sent them to jail.

The Volkswagen parked on Ocean Drive around 3 p.m. Monday lacked window tint, cops say. Maybe that’s why officers got a 911 call about two men performing a sexual act inside a car in the 1300 block.
Officers arrested Chicago-area priests Diego Berrio, 39, and Edwin Giraldo-Cortez, 30, on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior. Giraldo-Cortez also was hit with an indecent exposure charge.
As of Tuesday afternoon, both remained in jail, Berrio on a $250 bond and Giraldo-Cortez on a $1,500 bond.
“I parked my vehicle and approached the passenger side of the vehicle on foot,” the officer wrote on the arrest report. “I observed defendant Berrio in the passenger seat, performing oral sex on defendant Giraldo who was seated in the driver’s seat. Giraldo’s pants were unzipped and his genitals exposed.
“This act was occurring in full view of the public passing by on Ocean Drive and the sidewalk.”
The officer wrote that he needed to knock on the window to get their attention.
Each gave his occupation as “priest” and an address that’s the location for the Mission of San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights, Illinois, a Chicago suburb.
