Inmates booked into the Manatee County Jail on September 1, 2018

Alfred Facundo, burglary with assault and battery, no bond.
Brian Blair, contempt of court, $1,000 bond
Tammy Bennett, unarmed robbery, no bond
Mona Connors, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, $1,500 bond
Carlos Carrizales, failure to leave property upon order by owner, $500 bond
Henry Edwards, trespassing, $500 bond
Willie Edwards, shoplifting, $1,500 bond
Deroy Long, DUI, false ID given to LEO and driving while license suspended, $2,500 bond
Michael Robinson, home invasion with firearm or other deadly weapon, no bond
John Mays, driving while license suspended, no bond
Jose Hernandez, operating motor vehicle without valid license, contempt of court, $5,120 bond
Adrian Randall, battery, no bond
Deanna Autollo, battery, no bond
Eve Spagnuolo, battery, no bond
Angela Sircy, contempt of court, $5,000 bond
