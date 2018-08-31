Florida mom says the baby formula she bought at a CVS had a different kind of powder

When a Florida mom of three picked up her usual container of Enfamil from a CVS shelf she soon noticed something wasn’t usual.
The formula, Alison Denning told ABC’s WFTS, smelled like “typical baking flour.”
Denning was surprised earlier this week because she told the store manager of the CVS in Oldsmar, a city in Florida’s Pinellas County, and the manufacturer, Mead Johnson, that the container she bought had its protective seal intact on the lid when she bought it and took it home.
But the inside packaging didn’t look right to her and appeared as if someone tampered with the product. She went to another CVS and bought a second Enfamil and that one was more “grainy” and had a “slightly yellow color” WFTS reported.
CVS pulled the powdered baby formula off its shelves nationwide as an investigation continues. Enfamil has not been recalled, Motherly reports.
CVS released a statement to WFTS that read, in part: “We take our customer’s report of suspected tampering of Enfamil purchased at our Oldsmar store seriously. We will be contacting the supplier, and as a matter of precaution we have removed all Enfamil products from this store pending the outcome of our investigation.”
There have been other reports of suspected tampering of the powdered Enfamil in other states.
A mother in Goodyear, Arizona, recently told KVOA News 4 Tucson that she found flour in her Enfamil that she bought at a Walmart.
In May 2017, a Tucson woman, Jennifer LaPlante, was charged with tampering and served seven months probation after detectives said she put flour in a baby formula to return the “formula” for a refund, the New York Post reported.
