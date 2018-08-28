Taser was fired at man to try to save him, cops say. He died an hour later.

When a Miami police officer deployed a Taser early Sunday on a homeless man who had been wandering in and out of traffic on a busy roadway, he was trying to save the man’s life, police said.
An hour later, Luis Alberto Luna, 38, was dead.
Deputy Police Chief Ronald Papier said this week that Luna was sitting on the sidewalk along Northeast 79th Street when he unfurled a bandana with a pocket knife inside. The officer, according to Papier, fired the electronic stun gun device only after Luna made several stabbing motions at himself.
Papier said the police officer was using the supposedly non-lethal weapon to try to stop Luna from injuring or killing himself. The incident was captured on police body-cam video.
“Tragically,” said Papier, “he died.”
On Tuesday, police released body-cam video that was worn by three officers. In it, they convince Luna to get off the roadway. He walks to a bus shelter on the sidewalk. There, a clearly agitated Luna unfurls what police said is a pocket knife and waives it around, slamming it into the back of the glass shelter.
He then sits on the bus bench and after disobeying commands to put the knife down, an officer appears to stun him with a Taser. Then Luna lies down on the sidewalk and swings his arms as if he is trying to stab himself in the stomach. It isn’t clear if the knife actually makes contact. After being struck again by a Taser, Luna becomes unresponsive and fire rescue workers try to resuscitate him.
Police said he was pronounced dead an hour later at the hospital.
The deputy chief said it was about 4:45 a.m. Sunday when officers saw Luna walking in and out of traffic on 79th Street just west of Biscayne Boulevard. The officers successfully talked him off the road and got him to sit down on the sidewalk. By then, Miami Fire Rescue had arrived.
While Luna was still on the ground, Papier said, he took the knife out of the bandana. Paramedics already had a stretcher out and police repeatedly asked him to put down the knife, Papier said.
“He begins to make a stabbing motion toward himself,” the deputy chief said.
By then, according to Papier, there were seven officers and a sergeant in charge at the scene. One of the officers fired his Taser at Luna, twice. Then officers handcuffed him in plastic cuffs and fire-rescue took him to North Shore Medical Center. Luna was pronounced dead an hour later.
All seven officers involved in the incident were administratively reassigned until Wednesday as the city and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the actions of police leading up to Luna’s death.
Proving that a Taser caused someone’s death has been particularly difficult across the country, even as the electronic stun devices have become a popular alternative for deadly force. Medical examiners typically chalk deaths after someone is struck by a Taser to something called “excited delirium,” which is when the human body overheats because of a mix of drugs.
That was the case in March when Coral Gables police fired a Taser at an exterminator who was removing his girlfriend’s clothing in the middle of a street in an attempt to “cleanse her body of evil spirits.” The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner determined that Aviel Gutierrez died of a “brain disorder aggravated by a potent mix of drugs.”
The only time locally that the medical examiner has ruled a Taser caused death was in 2013 when Miami Beach police chased an 18-year-old graffiti artist named Israel “Reefa” Hernandez-Lach after he was discovered tagging an abandoned McDonald’s in North Beach. The officers were eventually cleared of any wrongdoing by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. The city settled the case with the teen’s family for $100,000.
