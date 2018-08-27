Here is what we know about the wounded in the Jacksonsville mass shooting

More details are emerging about those wounded in Sunday’s mass shooting at a football video game tournament at The Landing in downtown Jacksonville.

The gunman, 24-year-old David Kat of Baltimore, killed himself after killing two people.

Six of the wounded were transferred to University of Florida Health Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center, reports Florida Today.

The media outlet adds that as of Monday morning, four people were already released, and two remain. One is in serious condition, the other upgraded to good condition.





Dr. Marie Crandell at UF Health said the medical staff saw wounds to the chest, torsos, ankles and wrists.

The rest of the victims, (four, according to News Jax 4) were reportedly sent to Memorial Hospital. One was released Sunday and the others are in stable condition.

Not all the identities of the wounded are known yet.

Dalton Kent, a St. Lucie County School District social studies teacher at Treasure Coast High School, was confirmed to be injured, according to an email statement from school district spokeswoman Kerry Padrick.

“St. Lucie Public Schools is aware that an employee attending the qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament in Jacksonville sustained a non-life-threatening injury at the event,” Padrick wrote. “We extend our thoughts and prayers to all of those impacted by this tragedy.”

WPBF 25 reports he was shot in the shin.

“I was just praying for my life and I thank God. Luckily, when I dove under the table I was able to prevent getting hit,” Kent told the TV station.

Another victim is Timothy Anselimo, a member of the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA 2K video game team, according to USA Today.

“Our thoughts are with Tim and his family after this horrific situation,” said Bucks spokesman Cayle Drabinsky.

Anselimo’s mother Sujeil Lopez, posted a picture of Florida Gov. Rick Scott visiting her son at his bedside. She tweeted that Anselimo had been shot “three times.”



