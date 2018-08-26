Multiple fatalities reported from mass shooting at Jacksonville video game tournament

A mass shooting at a Jacksonville, Fla., video game tournament has killed at least four people and wounded others, according to officials.
Whopper of an armed robbery at Miami Burger King

Miami police are looking for the armed robber who hit the Burger King at the corner of Northwest 54th Street and Seventh Avenue just after closing time on July 30th. He got some cash being counted in the office as well as cash from the store safe.

Woman stalks elderly victim before stealing her wallet

Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.