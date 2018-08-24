Judge dead, believed to have shot himself after a lengthy standoff with police

A judge arrested last week for threatening the mother of his child with a rifle, is believed to have shot and killed himself early Friday morning after a long standoff with police at a South Miami-Dade County home, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
Police said they had been negotiating with administrative law judge Timothy Maher since late Thursday night. He had barricaded himself inside a home in deep South Dade with family members. It is believed that family members inside the home were not injured, sources said. It wasn’t immediately clear who the home belonged to.
Just past 8:30 a.m. police were sweeping the home near the corner of Southwest 240th Street and 113th Passage in case there were other victims. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also entered the home.
Maher, 51, was arrested last week at his El Portal home after his ex-girlfriend went to pick up their child. She told police he greeted her at the door with a gun in a holster on one hip while he was holding their son. When she tried to leave, she told police Maher pointed a rifle at her from the rear of her vehicle.
Once police arrived, Maher barricaded himself in the home, police set up a perimiter and he had to be talked out. The next day when police and federal authorities went by the home to retrieve Maher’s weapons, he again barricaded himself inside the home. Again he was talked out.
Law enforcement had kept an eye on him since.
They suspect Maher was behind a threat made to a co-worker earlier this week at the Social Security Administration building in downtown Miami where he works. The threat was serious enough that a decision was made to close the office Wednesday and Thursday. Before his death, Maher oversaw disability claims at the office.
