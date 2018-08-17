Police body cam video shows arrest of man who died with ‘baggie’ in throat

Sacramento Police body cam released Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, shows the arrest of George Knox, who died in custody July 31. He allegedly had a "sandwich size plastic bag" in his throat, according to the department.
By
What can you do to stop animal abuse?

Crime

What can you do to stop animal abuse?

Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.