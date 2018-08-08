Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Wednesday, August 8, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

August 08, 2018 06:38 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Wednesday, August 8. 2018.  

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

To see more mugshots, go here

Estefany Garcia.jpg
Estefany Garcia, out-of-county warrant, $2,500 bond.
Manatee County jail

Damien Williams.jpg
Damien Williams, probation violation, no bond.
Manatee County jail

  Comments  