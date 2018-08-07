What can you do to stop animal abuse?

Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded g guilty to affray and making threats with a bladed article.
A man opened fire at the Peace in the City event in Titusville on August 4, after being in a fist fight. He was shot by a bystander, according to the Orlando Sentinel. This video are clips from Dwight Harvey’s Facebook Live video during the event.
Joe Clerjuste, charged with murder in connection to the recent double-homicide in Bradenton, was charged with making threats against a school in February after posting this Snapchat video showing him holding a gun and approaching Manatee High School.
The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying a man who stole a car from a Marathon gas station in Pembroke Park with a 4-year-old in the back seat. The car was left in a Home Depot parking lot. The child was not hurt.
Monday was the first day of training for Manatee County guardians, armed security officers who have no law enforcement authority. State lawmakers created the position less than one month after the massacre of 17 teachers and students in Parkland.
A police officer revives an unconscious man on July 9, 2018 during a fentanyl scare at Roxy’s Exotic Club in Brooklyn, Illinois. Six people, including two officers, were taken to the hospital after coming in contact with the drug.