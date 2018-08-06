Body cam footage shows and officer fatally shooting a Florida man during a domestic disturbance

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released body cam footage showing the moment when a deputy on a domestic disturbance call fatally shot a suspect who tried to grab his taser on Friday night.
Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded g guilty to affray and making threats with a bladed article.

First day of training for Manatee school guardians

Monday was the first day of training for Manatee County guardians, armed security officers who have no law enforcement authority. State lawmakers created the position less than one month after the massacre of 17 teachers and students in Parkland.