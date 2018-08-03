Judge won’t stop release of school report on Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

Assistant Public Defender Erin Veit, left, talks with school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz sits in a Broward County courtroom for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Attorneys for Cruz want a judge to prevent release of details of his education records to guarantee a fair trial. Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people in the Valentine’s Day attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Wilfredo Lee AP