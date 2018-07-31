Trio of suspects with a stroller steal shark from San Antonio Aquarium

A trio of suspects lifted a shark from its tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and placed it into a stroller.
By
First day of training for Manatee school guardians

Latest News

First day of training for Manatee school guardians

Monday was the first day of training for Manatee County guardians, armed security officers who have no law enforcement authority. State lawmakers created the position less than one month after the massacre of 17 teachers and students in Parkland.