A stoned driver was arrested with ‘Gorilla Glue’ and ‘Mint Cookies’ pot, cops say

A Broward County man was found with more than three ounces of marijuana — in variations named Gorilla Glue, Mint Cookies and Orange Cookies — along with a batch of hallucinogenic mushrooms, after being pulled over for driving recklessly on U.S. 1 in the Keys, police said.
Michael Allen Holt, 46, of Plantation was arrested July 28 on charges of DUI, possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms, possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Tuesday, he remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on $56,000 bond.
Monroe sheriff’s deputies responded at 4:17 p.m. to reports of a black Ford Mustang GT nearly causing head-on crashes in the southbound lane of U.S. 1 near mile marker 56.
A deputy spotted the Mustang tailgating other cars and at one point drift into the northbound lane and pulled Holt over near the Vaca Cut Bridge.
Holt appeared impaired and deputies immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana in the car.
“He appeared to be confused as how to roll down the window,” said Adam Linhardt, the sheriff’s office spokesman.
Holt denied he had any drugs. But police said they found some marijuana and searched the trunk where they found a plastic kitchen container filled with more than two ounces of mushrooms and marijuana separated into four separate containers that were labeled by strain.
A large number of rolling papers, a digital scale and a tobacco grinder were also found.
