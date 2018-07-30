He slept with a married woman. Now a judge says, pay the jilted husband $8.8 million

A Durham County judge awarded the owner of a BMX bike stunt show company more than $8.8 million from the man he said seduced his wife and ruined his marriage.
By
First day of training for Manatee school guardians

Latest News

First day of training for Manatee school guardians

Monday was the first day of training for Manatee County guardians, armed security officers who have no law enforcement authority. State lawmakers created the position less than one month after the massacre of 17 teachers and students in Parkland.