It started on Instagram, but it ended with mom finding man having sex with her teen, cops say

A Sunrise man was arrested Friday after police say he was caught having sex with a 13-year-old girl in front of her home.
According to arrest records, 19-year-old Juan Centeno was found inside his Honda Accord at around 2 a.m. Friday with a teen girl. They were discovered by the girl’s mother, who called police.
Sunrise police said the mom noticed her teen had ”stepped out” in the middle of the night. When she went to the front yard to look for her, she “observed a silver Honda rocking back and forth.”
“When asked what they were doing, the juvenile stated that she just finish having sex with her 19-year-old friend,” the arrest report said, noting that the couple met on Instagram on July 5.
Centeno told investigators that he initiated a conversation with her by sending her a private message stating that he had found her attractive and wanted to meet. He said the girl had told him she was 14.
“The defendant then admitted to having sex with the juvenile four additional times. Each time was in the back seat of his silver Honda Accord” in front of the girl’s home, the report said.
The teen was taken to a sexual assault treatment center for evaluation. Centeno was booked into the Broward County Jail and charged with five counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a minor.
