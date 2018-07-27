Deputies say 30-year-old William Grappy stole a pink and white ice cream truck before leading deputies on a chase shortly after midnight Friday.
Crime

Carjacker stole ice cream truck, but owner’s girlfriend was hot on his tail, Florida cops say

By Ryan Callihan

July 27, 2018 03:57 PM

A 30-year-old Florida man took deputies on a late-night ice cream chase.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, William Grappy found the keys left inside a pink-and-white ice cream truck shortly after midnight on Friday and took it for a spin. There was $1,200 worth of ice cream in the vehicle at the time.

He didn’t get far before the owner of the truck’s girlfriend, who deputies say witnessed Grappy steal the truck, chased him down.

As she pursued the stolen truck, which is decorated with eyelash headlines, cartoon stickers and a custom front license plate that reads “Bessie,” Grappy dumped the van behind a gas station and fled on foot.

After deputies apprehended Grappy, they say he apologized for “being an idiot.” He has been charged with burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

