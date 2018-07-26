Snapchat video shows murder suspect holding gun in previous threat against Manatee High School

Joe Clerjuste, charged with murder in connection to the recent double-homicide in Bradenton, was charged with making threats against a school in February after posting this Snapchat video showing him holding a gun and approaching Manatee High School.
First day of training for Manatee school guardians

Monday was the first day of training for Manatee County guardians, armed security officers who have no law enforcement authority. State lawmakers created the position less than one month after the massacre of 17 teachers and students in Parkland.