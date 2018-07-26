Man accused of setting fire at proposed Beckham stadium site was caught on camera

When a mysterious man set fire to a fleet of golf carts and watched them burn, he had no idea that he under video surveillance.





From the moment he grabbed a box, set it down between rows of golf carts at International Links Melresse Country Club and lit it, every move was caught on camera.

On Thursday, Miami Police said that man was 20-year-old Carlos Alberto Crespo.





Acting on a tip, police found Crespo on Wednesday night, charging him with a crime that probably wouldn’t have taken on such a high profile had the property not been embroiled in one of the most controversial development squabbles in Miami-Dade in years.

“It just happened to become controversial because of the timing,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who is at the center of the fight to turn the city’s only municipal golf course into a mega commercial center with a soccer stadium for a professional team.

Crespo was charged with single counts of arson and burglary of an unoccupied structure. He was jailed at the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center, where he remained Thursday afternoon. His bond was set at $15,000.





“The defendant ran to a safe distance and stood there to watch the entire fleet burn,” the arresting officer wrote in his report.

Police didn’t say if the fire was in any way connected to the controversial plan by international soccer star David Beckham and billionaire business partner Jorge Mas to develop the property. Last week, commissioners voted to send it to referendum in November, so residents can make that decision.

But a source familiar with the investigation into the burned golf carts said it’s likely not connected. Crespo is a suspect in two other fires set at or adjacent to Melreese in the past year and he lives near the property.