Third suspect arrested in murder of rapper XXXTentacion

The hunt for a suspect in the murder of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion has ended in rural Georgia.

Dodge County sheriff’s deputies booked Robert Allen, of Fort Lauderdale, into the jail in Eastman after members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested him Wednesday.

“They got some information he was up in Eastman, possibly staying with his sister,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal John Edgar, supervisor of the task force out of Macon and Savannah.

Officers surveilled the sister’s house and she was cooperative when officers came looking for him and arrested him, Edgar said.

“It was uneventful,” he said.

Allen, also known as “Big Rob” and “Fat Boy,” was captured on surveillance video at Deerfield Beach’s Riva Motorsports with also-indicted Dedrick Williams, minutes before the rapper was robbed and shot to death as he left the parking lot on June 18.

According to surveillance video and witnesses, two gunmen jumped out of an SUV that blocked XXXTentacion’s BMW and stole a Louis Vuitton bag that investigators later learned had $50,000. Allen wasn’t identified as one of the two gunmen in in either the arrest warrant for Dedrick Williams or Michael Boatwright, but was said to be present in the SUV and when the SUV was rented the on June 17.

The woman who rented the SUV, Williams’ close friend Tony Robinson, told police “she left the Dodge Journey with Robert Allen and never saw the vehicle again.” Boatwright’s warrant says Allen was one of the black males seen scrambling from the SUV after a hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale three hours after the fatal robbery.

After Williams’ arrest, Allen was identified as a “person of interest.” .

Allen stands five feet nine inches tall and weighs 300 pounds, according to the jail’s website.

He was previously convicted on 21 counts of fraudulent use of identification and is on probation for those crimes until September of 2021.

Last week, a Broward County grand jury indicted Allen along with Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

They are accused of killing XXXTentacion at Deerfield Beach’s Riva Motorsports where he was looking at motorcycles after stopping at the bank to pick up the cash in stacks of $100 bills.





Last month, thousands of people mourned the 20-year-old who was shot to death in his BMW sports car, Variety reported.

The rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dewayne Onfroy, was placed in a dark polished, open casket at the center stage of the BB&T arena during the memorial in Sunrise.





In March, his second official release “?” hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts as XXXTentacion faced felony charges following his 2016 arrest after allegations he repeatedly abused and battered his pregnant girlfriend.

The woman’s accusations were detailed by Pitchfork.com last fall.

Broward County authorities are expected in Dodge County on Thursday.