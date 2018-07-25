His stepson admitted to the stabbing, cops say. He thought he murdered ‘The Devil.’

There didn’t seem to be much mystery to how John Licausi’s life ended Tuesday night less than a month past his 60th birthday, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office.
The 911 call BSO deputies answered around 8:30 p.m. said 32-year-old Jonathan Lauf stabbed his stepfather to death in the Tamarac home Licausi owned for almost five years. BSO says when deputies arrived at 9081 Lime Bay Blvd., blood pooled around Licausi’s body on the floor.
Lauf, who has convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony possession of fentanyl, put up no fight as he was arrested. So, why had he stabbed his stepfather?
“...because he thought his stepfather was “The Devil.””
Lauf’s in Broward’s Main Jail on no bond.
