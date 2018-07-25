Police looking for man who stole car with 4-year-old inside

The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying a man who stole a car from a Marathon gas station in Pembroke Park with a 4-year-old in the back seat. The car was left in a Home Depot parking lot. The child was not hurt.
By
First day of training for Manatee school guardians

Latest News

First day of training for Manatee school guardians

Monday was the first day of training for Manatee County guardians, armed security officers who have no law enforcement authority. State lawmakers created the position less than one month after the massacre of 17 teachers and students in Parkland.