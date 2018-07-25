She was doing yoga in the road, cops say. But bystanders noticed a problem.

Bystanders in Ocala got an eyeful.
Police were summoned last week when two separate calls came in to report a woman was in the road, removing articles of clothing while doing yoga, and acting “intoxicated.”
According to an arrest report, the individual, later identified as Michele Rene Cernak, was practically naked by the time officers arrived. She had her jeans around her ankles and just “panties covering her private area.”
The 55-year-old exercise enthusiast was striking poses while her GMC pickup truck was idling nearby with the door “wide open.” When cops searched the car, they found heroin, a syringe, and a crack pipe as well as prescription medication such as alprazolam, for anxiety, and hydrocodone, for pain. There was one other bottle of unidentified medicine.
Cops also found various paraphernalia, including a used syringe full of brown liquid and a spoon in a purse. The liquid tested positive for heroin during a field test, the report said.
When asked why Cernak was behaving this way and why she had illegal substances in her car, she admitted she had been shooting heroin that day, read the report.
The suspect also admitted that everything in the truck was hers, except the crack pipe and pills, and explained that a bleeding wound on her ankle was caused by shooting up.
Cernak was arrested on possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was booked into the Marion County Jail on $5,000 bond.
