Fire destroys more than a dozen golf carts in Miami country club

A few dozen golf carts were damaged in a fire at Melreese Country Club late Tuesday. Workers were assessing the damage and trying to determine the cause early Wednesday.
By
First day of training for Manatee school guardians

Latest News

First day of training for Manatee school guardians

Monday was the first day of training for Manatee County guardians, armed security officers who have no law enforcement authority. State lawmakers created the position less than one month after the massacre of 17 teachers and students in Parkland.