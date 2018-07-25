Fire destroys more than a dozen golf carts in Miami country club

Monday was the first day of training for Manatee County guardians, armed security officers who have no law enforcement authority. State lawmakers created the position less than one month after the massacre of 17 teachers and students in Parkland.
A police officer revives an unconscious man on July 9, 2018 during a fentanyl scare at Roxy’s Exotic Club in Brooklyn, Illinois. Six people, including two officers, were taken to the hospital after coming in contact with the drug.
New York Times’s Aisha Harris discusses how representations of police brutality in media changed. She says shows like “Insecure” and “Queen Sugar” sensitively deal with this issue by focusing on interactions’ emotional toll, not the violence itself.