He posed as a housewife and made secret sex tapes with men, cops say. He’s in jail

A South Florida man accused of cross-dressing as a woman and taping himself having sex with unsuspecting straight men to make Internet porn videos pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Miami federal court.
Bryan Deneumostier, 33, will remain behind bars until trial after being charged with luring the men to his Homestead home, making the sex tapes without their knowledge and then uploading them on a porn site that charged a fee.
A federal prosecutor said Deneumostier should be detained because he is a danger to the community, and his public defender did not contest it.
Deneumostier was arrested last week on charges of making unlawful recordings of commercial sex acts. The indictment lists five victims related to his operation of “StraightBoyz,” which promised gay men videos of real straight men being conned into accepting sex acts, all while blindfolded or wearing blacked-out goggles.
Investigators believe Deneumostier ran the adult site, which featured at least 600 videos, over the past four years. Although the website is no longer in operation, many of the videos can still be viewed on other porn sites.
Agents with Homeland Security Investigations are still trying to figure out how many of the people depicted on the site may be victims, never knowing their sexual encounters were being recorded and uploaded to the web.
Agents believe Deneumostier posed as a “real, heterosexual female” and posted ads on Craigslist seeking flings at her house near the Homestead Reserve Air Base.
“When the men ask for assurances that there are no cameras, he assured them that ‘she’s’ married to someone in the Army and she would never photograph or video them,’ ” according to a law enforcement document.
In reality, the document says, “Deneumostier is video- and audio-taping the entire sexual encounter.”
He has other legal troubles. Earlier this month, Deneumostier was arrested and charged with having sex with an underage boy at the Floridian Hotel in Homestead, according to a police report.
Comments