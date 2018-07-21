Arrest made in killing of a store owner whose kids survived the Parkland massacre

Three days after the shooting and robbery at a North Lauderdale store, the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old man who turned himself in Friday afternoon for the killing of a Parkland parent.

BSO detectives and Broward CrimeStoppers received numerous tips since the release of a surveillance video earlier in the day, according to a BSO release. “The homicide detectives’ investigation led them to an associate of [Tyrone] Fields’ who encouraged him to meet with law enforcement,” according to BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby. Fields turned himself in at Fort Lauderdale’s police station.

The senseless slaying dismayed the community .

Aunt Molly’s Food Store owner Ayub Ali, 61, had four children, two of whom — a son and a daughter — were survivors of the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, not far from the family home.

According to BSO, Tyrone Moses Fields Jr. entered Aunt Molly’s Food Store on 1691 S. State Road 7, followed Ali who was stocking shelves, and then robbed Ali at gunpoint at the cash register. Fields then left the store, but returned moments later to shoot Ali in the store’s back office.

Tamarac Fire Rescue took the mortally wounded Ali to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

Fields faces one count of murder while engaged in a certain felony offense and robbery with a firearm. He is being held without bail.

Friends and family are mourning Ali, a Bangladesh native, who had children with his wife Farhana ranging in age from 22 months to the Stoneman Douglas students.

“This is the biggest part that hurts me. They have to be without their dad for the rest of their life,” Ali’s friend Alex Rios told NBC 6.