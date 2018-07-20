After dropping his pants at Target, he told cops his drugs were 'blessed by God.'

Geoffrey Ian Mckelvey made quite a scene at Target in Stuart, Florida, last week.
According to a police report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a manager called cops last Tuesday after seeing a shopper, later identified as Mckelvey, doing bizarre things at the store.
The 53-year-old reportedly got into an argument with a fellow customer and then dropped his pants and told the person to kiss his naked behind. Mckelvey also behaved in a rambunctious way while walking aroung the aisles, at one point knocking over contents on a shelf.
When deputies showed up at Target, the suspect was no longer there. A man fitting his description was found at a nearby house, about a mile away.
A search of the home revealed drugs, including marijuana and 11 pipes with traces of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical compound in cannabis. He admitted the drugs belonged to him and that they were “blessed by God,” read the report.
When officers asked why he acted up in the retail outlet, Mckelvey said his “teachers” told him “to go to Target and destroy items inside of the store.”
The suspect was arrested and booked on charges including exposure of sexual organs, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC resin.
As of Friday, he was still behind bars, being held on $6,500 bond.
