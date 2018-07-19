After sexually assaulting boy, 15, youth ‘high fived’ juvenile justice staffer, records say

Four juveniles from the Walton Academy for Growth and Change in Florida’s DeFuniak Springs were arrested and charged on July 6, 2018, with lewd and lascivious battery to a victim 12 to 16 years old and false imprisonment. An employee at the facility, Antoine Davis, was arrested on July 12, charged in the assault. Pictured, from left: Berkley Bell, 17; Brian Burton, 17; DeQuan Myers, 17; and Walter Harvey, 16. Walton County Sheriff's Office Walton County Sheriff's Office