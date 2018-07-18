Two men fought over a handicapped parking space, cops say. Now one is fighing for his life.

The fight began as others have: a self-appointed guardian of disabled parking spaces decides someone doesn’t belong in such a place and confronts the person.
This time it ended with the stabbing of a man allegedly parked where he didn’t belong, according to a suspect who has been arrested and charged with attempted homicide without premeditation. The charge includes the wording, “a depraved mind regardless of human life,” according to the arrest report.
According to deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Juan Ramos, 43, of Pompano Beach, stabbed a man repeatedly with a folding knife’s four-inch blade in the abdomen and chest area.
The incident occurred outside Little Treasures Academy, a day care and preschool venue at 101 SE 11th Ave., Pompano Beach, on Monday afternoon at about 5:30 p.m.
A witness, identified as “Ally” on the arrest report, said Ramos told the victim, whose name BSO hasn’t released, to get out of his car because he was parked improperly in a handicapped space. The two men argued until Ramos pulled out a blue folding knife and began stabbing the victim multiple times, the witness told deputies.
Before the victim lost consciousness, he told responding officers that Ramos had stabbed him. Deputies found the knife in Ramos’ front pocket.
The stabbing “caused the victim to suffer life threatening cardiovascular and pulmonary injuries,” BSO Det. Mark Warsaw wrote in the affidavit.
Ramos’ booking mug shot hasn’t been released yet, BSO said, in part because he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries apparently caused by his own actions, according to the arrest report.
The victim is currently hospitalized.
