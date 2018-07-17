Driver fleeing police dragged an officer more than a mile, Ohio authorities say

A man is facing charges after Ohio police say he dragged an officer for more than a mile in his car while fleeing a traffic stop. Dashcam video shows the officer being dragged down a street while another trooper chases the suspect.
By
What is sexual violence?

Crime

What is sexual violence?

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.