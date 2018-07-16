A Porsche driver was pulled over for expired tags. Then a cop looked in her console.

Friday the 13th turned out to be unlucky for this Florida driver.
According to a police report from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:30 p.m. Brittany Moran was driving northbound on U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce in a tan Porsche SUV. A deputy noticed her registration had expired.
When the deputy pulled over the motorist and approached her, she looked “very nervous,” read the report, which added Moran was “slurring her words” and “visibly shaking.”
When asked if she had any narcotics in the vehicle, Moran vehemently said “no!” read the arrest report.
The suspect was then asked to step out of the car.
A quick scan of the center console revealed a small amount of marijuana, as well as a bottle labeled “Midol,” a medication for menstrual cramps. Inside the bottle was a pill that police, using Drugs.com, identified as the opioid hydrocodone. Further search revealed another pill tucked inside a wallet, which the officer identified as hydromorphone hydrochloride, another opioid narcotic pain reliever and controlled substance.
Moran was arrested and transported to the St. Lucie County Jail. The 30-year-old was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, a felony, and one count of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
She had zero alcohol in her system.
Moran’s Facebook page shows she is married with small children.
