Police investigating Facebook video showing woman repeatedly kicking boy
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two adults seen in this video. The video, which was uploaded to Facebook on July 10, shows an unknown female kicking a young male child several times.
Public Information Officer Genevieve Judge talks about the arrest made in the July 11, 2018 homicide at 944 42nd Street, Sarasota. Spencer Sanders has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his wife, Blanka Sanders.
Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.
The Tampa Police Department released surveillance video showing the moment when a store clerk was sucker punched in the face by a suspect after the clerk refused to sell him alcohol at 3:30 a.m. on July 1, 2018.
Miami-Dade police are looking for a man who filmed himself setting off a firework inside a Dollar Tree store near The Falls mall in southwest Miami-Dade on July 4th. The social media prankster goes by Doogang3x on Instagram.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a woman who appears injured and unconscious when falling from a burgundy Ford Expedition at the intersection of E. 131 Ave. and N. 15th St. in Tampa, Fla.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about a person who fell from an SUV at the intersection of East 131 Avenue and North 15th Street Monday to call them. Deputies want to check on the person who fell.
K-9 Foster, an 18-month-old German Shepherd with the Pensacola Police Department, took a loaded shotgun out of the hands of an armed burglary suspect Thursday and helped the Florida officers make the arrest without incident.
A Bridgewater, Mass., woman was able to fight off a man who police say assaulted and attempted to abduct her as she was out for a run. Gordon Lyons was arrested and charged with assault and kidnapping.
Miami Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on May 25, 2018, at Ocean Auto Sales of Miami, Inc located on 2951 N.W. 27 Avenue. The suspect was unable to gain entry into any of the vehicles but managed to steal a black Dewalt polisher.