Police investigating Facebook video showing woman repeatedly kicking boy

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two adults seen in this video. The video, which was uploaded to Facebook on July 10, shows an unknown female kicking a young male child several times.
What is sexual violence?

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

Burglar brazen caught on surveillance video

Burglar brazen caught on surveillance video

Miami Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on May 25, 2018, at Ocean Auto Sales of Miami, Inc located on 2951 N.W. 27 Avenue. The suspect was unable to gain entry into any of the vehicles but managed to steal a black Dewalt polisher.