Duo dashes with $45,000 in diamonds from busy jewelry store as cameras roll

Two men walked into Elite Fine Jewelry store in Pembroke Lakes Mall posing as customers.
But police say the pair had other intentions.
On Tuesday, the department released surveillance video that shows what appears to be one man acting as a lookout and the other man reaching behind the counter to grab a tray of diamond rings valued at more than $45,000.
"Video footage shows Suspect [No. 1] reaching over the showcase counter and removing a tray of rings while the store's staff is occupied by other customers," police said. "Once the tray is removed both suspects exit the store on foot."
The video begins with the men walking into the store located inside the mall, 11401 Pines Blvd. The men walk to the back of the store and then one returned to the front. The jewelers seem busy with other customers.
A man in a blue plaid shirt and white baseball cap can be seen reaching over the counter and inching open the sliding door. He pulled his arm back when an employee returned.
As soon as the employee walked away, the man can be seen reaching over again, this time opening the door enough for him to stick his arm in and retrieve a tray.
Police say he grabbed eight rings. Other customers can be seen in the video, but none appears to do or say anything.
The two men then can be seen leaving the store — one of whom is still carrying the tray in plain sight.
Both men are believed to be in their 40s or 50s.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.
