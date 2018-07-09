Police always warn drivers to lock their cars. This man is now paying the price.

It's a warning repeated over and over again by police — lock your car doors to prevent becoming an easy target.
One driver is now paying the price for not heeding the warning after leaving his red Subaru Forester unattended with the engine running in front of a Little Havana gas station convenience store.
On Monday, Miami police released surveillance video from outside the Exxon, 1245 SW Second Ave. on May 28.
The man drove in and can be seen walking into the store at about 3 a.m. The windshield wipers continued to clear the window while the man was inside the store.
The video then shows another man walking by the driver's side of the SUV, peering inside, circling it and then quickly slipping in the driver's seat before speeding off.
Police describe the man as being between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing between 150 to 180 pounds and being 25 to 32 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Auto Theft office at 305- 603-6055 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
