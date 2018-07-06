A man accused them of trespassing. They came back with rocks and a shovel, deputies say

Two St. Petersburg men have been arrested on aggravated assault charges after deputies say they attacked a 64-year-old man.
On June 22, Dayquan Brown, 20, and Jamari Brown, 19, cut through the parking lot at the Sandpebble Apartments when a 60-year-old resident noticed them and asked them to stay off the property, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The suspects left, investigators said, but then they "returned carrying rocks and a shovel."
The two men chased the victim and threatened him with their weapons. The man was able to safely return to his apartment and call 911, deputies said.
As Dayquan and Jamari were leaving, a different resident stepped out of his apartment to confront the two men about trespassing. The 64-year-old engaged in a verbal altercation, investigators say and was attacked by the suspects.
Deputies responding to the scene found the victim conscious but lying on the ground in front of his apartment. The man admitted he had argued with the suspects but that he tripped over a curb on his way back to his apartment.
Video surveillance says otherwise, deputies say.
At the time of the incident, the victim initially refused medical treatment and his injuries seemed minor. He called the paramedics later that night when his condition deteriorated. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to Bayfront Health with a life-threatening head injury, according to the sheriff's office.
That's when deputies looked further into the altercation and found video evidence of Dayquan and Jamari striking the victim with a rock and a shovel. Pinellas deputies were able to use "various investigative techniques" to identify the suspects, according to a news release.
During interviews, each suspect admitted to using a weapon to assault the victim, the sheriff's office said. They were arrested Friday afternoon and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.
Jamari is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is being held on $15,000 bond. Dayquan is charged with one count of aggravated assault. He is being held on $5,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.
