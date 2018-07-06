Florida nursing assistant accused of sexual assault. The victim was 85 years old, deputies say

A 35-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with sexual assaulting a resident at a senior living facility, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Roberto Kirkland worked at Brookdale Senior Living in Sun City Center during the time of the incidents that occurred between June 6 and June 8, ABC Action News reports. He worked there as a certified nursing assistant (CNA).
According to WFLA, Kirkland admitted to the offense during a non-custodial interview. The victim said Kirkland acted against his will and without his consent, according to deputies.
Kirkland was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with one count of sexual battery. He is being held without bond at the Orient Road Jail.
