Have you seen one of these eight suspects? Manatee deputies are asking for your help

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office to include one new suspect.
Desmon Evans, 26, has been added to the list of wanted suspects in Manatee County. Deputies say he is wanted for violation of probation.
The sheriff's office says it still searching for seven other suspects. They are as follows:
George Acosta Mata, 29, wanted for robbery, false imprisonment and contempt of court.
- Patrick Cherfils, 37, wanted for sale of rock cocaine.
- Samantha Epperson, 30, wanted for shoplifting, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance and contempt of court.
- Kaela Bartholomew, 30, wanted for contempt of court, dealing in stolen property and obtaining money from a pawnbroker by fraud.
- Ramon Zavala-Molina, 28, wanted for aggravated assault.
- Patricia Bell, 37, wanted for contempt of court and uttering a false instrument.
- Jessica Lee Hobbs, 36, wanted for dealing in stolen property and defrauding a pawnbroker.
If you have any information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at ManateeCrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
