Deputies seek woman seen falling from SUV at busy Tampa intersection

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a woman who appears injured and unconscious when falling from a burgundy Ford Expedition at the intersection of E. 131 Ave. and N. 15th St. in Tampa, Fla.
By
Burglar brazen caught on surveillance video

Crime

Burglar brazen caught on surveillance video

Miami Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on May 25, 2018, at Ocean Auto Sales of Miami, Inc located on 2951 N.W. 27 Avenue. The suspect was unable to gain entry into any of the vehicles but managed to steal a black Dewalt polisher.