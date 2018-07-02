He tried to kill his wife with a hammer, cops say. But he wasn't done

A scene of unspeakable violence played out in the wee hours at a Plantation home.

Barbara Waterson called 911 to report that her son, later identified as Marc Alan Berkowitz, had done something horrific there.





According to an arrest affidavit, as Waterson was explaining the situation to the dispatcher, Berkowitz grabbed the phone away and said, "I killed my wife."

Berkowitz's mother later told officers that she had been awoken in the middle of the night with her son confessing to killing Anastasiya Savitskaya, while she slept in bed with their 7-year-old son. The family of three had moved in with the older woman about a year ago for unknown reasons.

It was not going well at all.

Waterson said the tension in the house was palpable, like "living in a war zone," according to the arrest report.

Early Thursday morning is when the tensions came to a head.





Berkowitz later told detectives he was furious after learning that Savitskaya was going to leave him and found text messages between her and another man.

Waterson concurred, telling Local 10 News that her son "snapped" and had recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

While the victim, 33, was sleeping with her son in the same bed, the 42-year-old suspect confessed to striking his wife repeatedly in the head with a hammer. He told his child to turn away from the bloody scene.





After numerous blows, Savitskaya, a Belarus native and recent graduate of Nova Southeastern University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, was still alive, reports the Sun Sentinel. The boy told officers that he saw his mother's head had a "boo-boo," and was making noises like she was "snoring."

The grandmother told Local 10 she took her grandson and shielded him from the violence in a bathroom and summoned authorities.

According to the police report, Berkowitz then said he dragged the victim to the living room and strangled her with a cord to “put her out of her misery.”





Berkowitz is being held without bail at the Broward County Jail, charged with premeditated first-degree murder.

Facebook photos show the suspect in February 2017 with his son, smiling and looking happy. His page says he works for Marriott International and went to Coral Gables High School.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Savitskaya's funeral expenses and care of her son, who turns 8 in August.

"Words cannot describe devastation, grief, and pain that Anastasiya's (Nastya's) family and friends are going through right now," reads the post. "Her life was taken abruptly and mercilessly by someone whom she trusted and cared for many years."

As of Friday, $13,938 of the $25,000 goal had been reached.



