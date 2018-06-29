Man crashes truck into Texas Walmart in attempt to run over girlfriend

A 19-year-old man was arrested after police said he intentionally crashed his pickup truck into a San Angelo, Texas Walmart in an attempt to run over his girlfriend.
By
Burglar brazen caught on surveillance video

Crime

Burglar brazen caught on surveillance video

Miami Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on May 25, 2018, at Ocean Auto Sales of Miami, Inc located on 2951 N.W. 27 Avenue. The suspect was unable to gain entry into any of the vehicles but managed to steal a black Dewalt polisher.