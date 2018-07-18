These men were promised anonymous sex. They wound up on a porn site instead.

The men thought they were going to a South Miami-Dade house for a casual and clandestine tryst with a bored housewife.
Once there, the men agreed to be blindfolded, and for sex acts to be performed on them. What the victims did not know, federal agents say, is that supposed housewife was a cross-dressing man named Bryan Deneumostier — and he was uploading the videos to a porn website and charging users to view them.
Federal agents late Tuesday arrested Deneumostier, 33, of Homestead and charged him with five charges related to the operation of “StraightBoyz,” which promised gay men videos of real straight men being conned into accepting sex acts, all while blindfolded or wearing blacked-out goggles.
Investigators believe Deneumostier ran the site for at least four years. It featured at least 600 videos. Although the website is no longer in operation, many of the videos are still viewable on other adult websites. Agents are still trying to figure out how many of the people depicted on the site may be victims, never knowing their rendezvous were being recorded and uploaded to the web.
According to a law-enforcement document obtained by the Miami Herald, agents believe Deneumostier posed as a “real, heterosexual female” and posted ads on Craigslist seeking flings at her house near the Homestead Reserve Air Base.
“When the men ask for assurances that there are no camera, he assured them that ‘she’s’ married to someone in the army and she would never photograph or video them,” the document reads. In actuality, however, “ Deneumostier is video and audio taping the entire sexual encounter.”
The investigation was conducted by agents from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations. Deneumostier was charged with two counts of illegal interception of oral communication, and three counts record-keeping violations.
Deneumostier has mounting legal woes. Earlier this month, he was arrested and charged with unlawful sex with a minor.
According to a police arrest report, police found Deneumostier with an underage boy at the Floridian Hotel in Homestead. The young man had been reported missing. Deneumostier admitted he spent two days drinking, drugging and having sex with the teen.
“There were leather handcuffs, sexual lubricant and a leather whip in plain view in the room,” a Homestead police officer wrote in the report.
Comments