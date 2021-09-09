Local

COVID-19 surge prompts Fort Hamer dental practice to delay planned free-care day

Fort Hamer Dental Care has postponed its free dental care day for the uninsured because of COVID-19 concerns.
Parrish

Concerns about the surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted Fort Hamer Dental Care in Parrish to postpone its free dental care day, originally planned for Sept. 18.

In an email Thursday, Jessica DelPrete, practice manager for Fort Hamer Dental, 12106 U.S. 301 N., advised that “due to COVID concerns, we are pushing our free dental day out.“

A make-up date has not been set.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital this week reported it has seen an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, increasing from 59 in June, to 315 in July, and 1,048 in August. As of Sept. 6, SMH reported it has had 111 COVID admissions.

When rescheduled, Dr. Chu Lee, Dr. Christine Kerrigan and their team at Fort Hamer Dental Care will be providing free dental care, including cleanings, fillings and extractions. People without dental insurance may call for an appointment at 941-212-2705 or visit https://FreeDentistryDay.org.

