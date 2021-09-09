Vigil of Honor planned in Bradenton for the 13 who fell in Afghanistan, 9/11 victims

A candlelight vigil in honor of the 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in an ISIS suicide bombing at Kabul Airport, and for the fallen during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, is planned for Saturday in Bradenton.

The vigil will be held from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on the lawn of The NEST — the Mosaic Center for Nature, Exploration, Science and Technology — at Robinson Preserve, 840 99th St. NW.

Twelve Marines and one Navy corpsman died while assisting in the massive evacuation of Americans and Afghans as America’s longest war came to an end.

Twenty years earlier, nearly 3,000 died during attacks by Al-Qaeda, when four airliners were hijacked and used as weapons of war against the U.S. homeland.

The Vigil of Honor is planned in collaboration between Operation Warrior Resolution and the Manatee County Parks & Natural Resources Department. The pubic is invited. Participants are asked to bring their own candles.

Kendra Simpkins, president and CEO of Operation Warrior Resolution, will offer opening remarks. Also planned are remarks by Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge, State Rep. Will Robinson, and Chaplain Bryan Lingle, who will read the names of the American service members who died at Kabul Airport. Dave Burgmayer will play Taps as the vigil ends.

Manatee County Veterans Services will be present to provide support for veterans.

Operation Warrior Resolution was founded in Sarasota with the mission of helping veterans achieve health and wellness. It is a veteran-led non-profit that provides innovative, holistic treatments for mental health to veterans and their family members; alleviating PTSD, anxiety and other mental health related issues. The services are provided to veterans and their families at no cost.

For more information about Operation Warrior Resolution, visit https://www.operationwarriorresolution.org/.

