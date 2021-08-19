Bradenton Nine Devils baseball legacy to be showcased at Marauders game Saturday

2/13/2007--Bradenton Nine Devil baseball players, as shown with their ages in 2007, included, from left, Morris Paskell, 68, James ‘Son’ Copeland, 82, Waymon ‘Stan the Man’ Armstead, 80, Robert ‘Bubba’ Bowden, 79, all played on the Bradenton Nine Devils in the old Florida State Negro League. Bradenton.com

During their playing days, the Bradenton Nine Devils baseball team dominated play in the Florida State Negro League from 1937 to 1956.

Despite their athletic prowess, segregation kept Nine Devils players from having an opportunity to advance into Major League Baseball for much of their history. It wasn’t until 1947 that the first Black baseball player, Jackie Robinson, played in the majors.

Saturday, Aug. 21, the Bradenton Marauders baseball team will honor and recognize the Bradenton Nine Devils during their game with the Clearwater Threshers. Both teams are Low-A affiliates, the Marauders with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Threshers with the Philadelphia Phillies.

“We are very excited to partner with the Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce to honor and recognize the Nine Devils,” Marauders General Manager Craig Warzecha said.

“It has been planned for a while and we are really excited about it. We are looking forward to a great night showcasing an important part of Manatee County history while also continuing to build upon our relationships and programs with the local African-American community,” Warzecha said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Bradenton Nine Devils took their name from the fact that they once won nine straight baseball games.

2/13/2007--Bradenton Nine Devil baseball players, as shown with their ages in 2007, included, from left, Morris Paskell, 68, James ‘Son’ Copeland, 82, Waymon ‘Stan the Man’ Armstead, 80, Robert ‘Bubba’ Bowden, 79, all played on the Bradenton Nine Devils in the old Florida State Negro League. Bradenton Herald file photo Bradenton.com

Two of the surviving Nine Devils, Waymon “Fruitcake” Armstead, and Morris Paskell, are scheduled to attend the game, which begins at 6:05 p.m.Saturday at LECOM Park, 1611 9th St. W.

Many youth teams and leagues have been invited enjoy a night learning about the history of the game while watching future stars take the field. Newspaper articles as well as photos from the time period of the team will be on display for fans to learn more and view.

“The Nine Devils are unequivocally deserving of this tribute,” said Tarnisha Cliatt, president, CEO, and founder of the Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce. “It is important that our community see the historical significance of African-Americans in baseball, coupled by the fact that such a legacy has roots right here in our very own Manatee County. We look forward to honoring more treasured African-American history such as this, so they are never forgotten.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, will honor and recognize the Bradenton Nine Devils on Saturday, Aug. 21. The Nine Devils played in the Florida State Negro League from 1937-1956. provided photo

In 1991, the Herald’s Frank Martin interviewed some of the Nine Devils players.

“I would say that we were as good as most Triple A teams, if not better,’‘ Robert “Bubba” Bowden said. “We went up against some good players and did pretty well against them.’‘

The Devils played against future Hall of Famers like Josh Gibson and Larry Doby, as well as other major leaguers like Sam Jones (Cubs), Jim ”Mudcat’‘ Grant (Twins), Ed Charles (Mets) and Clarence “Choo Choo” Coleman (Mets), according to the 1991 story.

The Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, will honor and recognize the Bradenton Nine Devils on Saturday, Aug. 21st. The Nine Devils played in the Florida State Negro League from 1937-1956. provided photo

“Doby hit one against us that must have traveled 30 miles over the right-center field fence,’‘ Bowden said. “But we still won the game.’‘

Doby, who broke the color barrier in the American League in 1947, was touring with Jackie Robinson’s All-Stars when the team played the Nine Devils.

The Nine Devils also played against professional Negro League teams like the Homestead Grays, the Cleveland Buckeyes and the Indianapolis Clowns, and won many of those games, Bowden and James “Sun” Copeland, said in 1991.

Another of the Devils, J. C. Hamilton, played for the Grays for several years in between stints with the Nine Devils and was a teammate of Hall of Famer Satchel Paige.

During the month of February, Warzecha took part in a four-part mini-series, Building Bridges. The series was filmed to enhance and build relationships with the African-American community in honor of Black History Month and showcase the stories of those interviewed. Among those interviewed were Armstead, Cliatt, and Pirates personnel. The videos can be found on the Bradenton Marauders Facebook page.

The Nine Devils Tribute Night will focus on the past, present, and future of the game.

The Bradenton Marauders started play in 2010. For more information about the Marauders, visit https://www.milb.com/bradenton.