Census: Florida defies decline in population growth as nation becomes more diverse

The U.S. Census Bureau reported on Thursday that the nation is looking more like Florida as the population is becoming more racially and ethnically diverse than at any time in U.S. history, with large increases in the populations of people who identify as Hispanic, Asian and more than one race.

Highlighting the announcement was the fact that the last decade was the first time in U.S. history when the nation’s non-Hispanic white population declined — a decrease of 2.6% over 10 years — a change that was offset by the increase in the number of people who identify as white plus another race, which rose by about 300%.

Across the nation, from West Virginia, to Wisconsin and Texas the diversity profile of the U.S. population is rising rapidly, said Nicholas Jones, director of race ethnicity research for the Census Bureau’s population division in an online webinar on the Census data release.

“At the national level, there was a 61.1% chance that two people chosen at random are from different race and ethnicity groups — higher than in 2010 when the diversity index was 54.9%,’’ he said. In Florida, the chance that two random people would be from different races and ethnicity groups rose from 59.1% to 64.1%.

The data also shows the U.S. population growth slowed this decade and “only the 1930s had slower growth,” said Marc Perry, senior demographer for the U.S. Census Population Bureau.

But Florida was one of the few states that defied that trend, with its population growing from 18.8 million residents in 2010 to 21.5 million in 2020. Voting age population rose during that time from 14.7 million in 2010 to 17 million in 2020.

While 52% of all counties in the nation experienced a decline in population over the last 10 years, with small and rural counties seeing the greatest decline, a majority of Florida counties — nearly all of them in the most populous areas of the state — saw population increase.

The data released Thursday is the first detailed information on race, ethnicity and population at the local level from the 2020 Census, and it will be used to update state and local political boundaries to better match population and to draw down federal funds for social service and infrastructure programs.

In Florida, the data shows that the metro area that saw some of the fastest growth in the nation occurred in Central Florida.

“The Villages, Florida, was the country’s fastest growing metro area this decade,’’ with a 39% increase from 2010, Perry said.

Jacksonville is the only Florida city that had population gains of at least 50,000 people in 2010.

The Census data is arriving at least six months later than normal as COVID-related delays slowed both the collection and reporting of Census data. The data release is also the result of one of the most contentious census processes in decades, after former President Donald J. Trump tried unsuccessfully to have unauthorized immigrants removed from the count.

Experts warned that the controversy may have led to a reluctance of immigrants to responded to the Census. A study published by the personal finance company SmartAsset in December found that Miami had the slowest self-response rate among the 50 most-populous cities.

The data the U.S. Census sent to the states Thursday will be used to draw legislative maps which will serve as the political boundaries for the next decade. Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson used the release to announce they will allow the public to submit maps, as they have done in the past, and warned legislators “to take care to insulate themselves from interests that may intentionally or unintentionally attempt to inappropriately influence the redistricting process.”

The Census data determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and how to distribute hundreds of billions in federal funding for public services for the next 10 years. Because Florida remains one of the fastest growing states in the nation, Florida’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives will go from 27 to 28 members.

The Republican-controlled Florida Legislature will be in charging of drawing a new congressional map, as well as maps for the state House and state Senate, in time for the 2022 elections. If the maps draw legal challenges and hold up to court scrutiny, they will be in place through 2030.

The stakes are enormous. Democrats hold a slim majority in Congress and a slight partisan gain in key battleground states like Florida, which currently has 16 Republicans and 10 Democrats in the U.S House, with one vacancy in the South Florida seat formerly held by the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, a Democrat.

“These data play an important role in our democracy and also begin to illuminate how the local and demographic makeup of our nation has changed over the last decade,” said Ron Jarmin, acting director of the U.S. Census Bureau.

The national data also reflects a trend that has been in occurring Florida for decades: The country is moving toward a majority-minority population as racial and ethnic diversity is occurring most rapidly among younger residents.

The data shows that the number of non-Hispanic white people in the U.S. declined in each of the past four years — by more than 1 million altogether. That’s enough to offset the slight growth in the non-Hispanic white population during the first six years of the decade.

Demographers say the nation’s white population growth has slowed in recent decades, largely because of falling fertility rates as Americans wait longer to have kids and have fewer of them.

Among the other findings about population in the last decade:

▪ Fewer states, metro areas, and counties had rapid population growth.

▪ Population decline was widespread across the nation, with more than half of the counties losing population.

▪ On average, smaller counties tended to lose population, and more populous counties, tended to grow.

▪ Population growth was almost entirely in metro areas, which grew by 8.7%.

▪ All 10 of the country’s most populous cities grew this decade, and Jacksonville was the only Florida city that was among that group with population gains of at least 50,000.

The Census reported that the resident population of the United States, including the 50 states and the District of Columbia, was 331 million as of April 1, 2020, an increase of 7.4% since the 2010 Census.

Florida remains the third most populous state with 21.5 million residents, compared to 39.5 million residents in California and 29.1 million residents in Texas. New York is fourth, with 20.2 million residents counted.

Florida is also third in the nation in the number of overseas population, including military or civilian employees of the U.S. government who were stationed or assigned outside the U.S.