What’s there to do when you are 90 years old? It was a zip lining trip for this Bradenton woman

Susie Rutledge was beaming with her own internal sunshine on a rainy Friday morning at Bradenton’s Freedom Village as the 90-year-old recalled her recent exploits, proving that you are never too old to experience adventure and conquer your fears.

Freedom Village has a “Wish of a Lifetime” program that residents can sign up for and the independent living facility will make it happen if at all possible.

Rutledge’s wish of a lifetime?

To go zip lining.

“I’ve been terrified of flying most of my life,” Rutledge said. “It took me awhile to get over it but I made up my mind because there is too much of the world that I wasn’t seeing. ... I finally made it. I figured zip lining out there with nothing under me would be the true test that I had really gotten over it and I did.”

Rutledge wasn’t just afraid of flying. She had an overall fear of heights in general, which first began when she was a college student in Chicago while her sweetheart, who would eventually become her husband of 66 years, lived in St. Louis.

“I had fallen in love and had never flown and had a chance over Christmas vacation from college to go down and meet his family,” Rutledge said. “But my dad said I had to fly if I was going to do it. Of course, I’d agree to anything to see my boyfriend. So I got on the plane and it was a two-engine propeller plane at the time.”

Her nerves were obvious so a lady sitting next to her tried to reassure her that the plane could land just about anywhere if needed.

“But I was nervous,” she recalled. “We got about a third of the way out and lost an engine so we had to go back to Chicago. The lady that tried to calm me down was crying her eyes out. That started it. Then I had another flight that was even worse and that did it. I wouldn’t get on a flight for another 20 years.”

Rutledge set out on her zip lining journey to Oldsmar with a friend in early April. When the limo driver heard that two 90-year-old women were going zip lining he offered to stop at every church on the way to offer a prayer.

“That was fun,” Rutledge said. “We got a big kick out of that.”

Rutledge arrived at Empower Adventures and despite a lifelong fear of heights had no hesitation to complete her journey.

“I was excited, I really was,” she said. “I was looking forward to that I was going to get to do this. There was no hesitation taking that first step. The only fear was the platform itself because there was nothing to hold onto. At our age, you’re not real steady on your feet. That was the only hard part. As soon as they said step off, I had no problem with it at all.”

Rutledge was soon zip lining through the treetops at about 25 mph.

“It was fun, really fun,” she said. “We moved along and it was quite a view and I did look down. I enjoyed it, really thoroughly enjoyed doing it. I was really looking forward to it after conquering my fear.”

Rutledge’s family, to include four sons and “working on my 13th great grandchild,” completely supported her adventure.

“I’ve had a marvelous life,” she said. “All the way around and I thank God for that. My boys take good care of me.”

Rutledge isn’t done either. She hopes to plan a zip lining trip to Costa Rica in the near future.

She offered up some advice for anyone who doesn’t believe there is more life to live.

“If you want to do something, get help and work on it,” she said. “It makes a whole new life for you.”