Watch this giant manta ray swim near a Florida patrol boat, and get police attention
Human beings aren’t the only ones that enjoy showing off for the camera.
A large manta ray caught the attention of a Sarasota Police Department patrol boat when it swam north of New Pass on the Gulf of Mexico side near Longboat Key.
Sarasota police posted a 50-second video clip to its Facebook page, showing the manta ray swimming a loop and lifting its wing out of the water near the end.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the giant manta ray is the largest of all rays with a wingspan of 29 feet.
