How do you de-stress healthcare workers? With a little four-legged love, of course

It’s been a stressful year for just about everyone, especially healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But when it comes to de-stressing, there’s no better way than spending time with a loving four-legged friend. That’s exactly what healthcare workers at Blake Medical center received on Tuesday with a visit from some special canines at Southeastern Guide Dogs.

“We are blessed to have Southeastern Guide Dogs right here in Manatee County, and we greatly appreciate their generosity in coming out to give our hardworking caregivers a special visit,” said Randy Currin, president and CEO of Blake Medical Center. “It’s wonderful to see the joy on people’s faces when they engage with the dogs. After the intensity of the past year, it’s especially meaningful to see our caregivers relax and enjoy the peaceful joy these ambassador dogs bring.”

With safety protocols in mind, Southeastern’s therapy dogs staged outside and any staff member on a break was welcome to come outside for some fur baby love.

“All patients and caregivers need things that can bring peace and happiness into the day,” said Tiffany Shanks, MSN, RN, CNOR and director of Surgical Services. “During the pandemic, some patients have had to come to the hospital without their loved ones at their side, and staff have had to work through one of the toughest times in healthcare. A smile is worth a thousand words, and these dogs gave caregivers smiles today that they will carry them through the shift and affect everyone they come into contact with.”

Myffy Levans, Southeastern Guide Dogs media relations manager, said the canine heroes trained locally are so much more than guide dogs for the visually impaired.

“We’re thrilled to share some puppy love with Blake Medical Center, Levans said. “Just seeing or petting a dog can be calming for most people, which is why Ambassador visits like this are so important. Every dog from Southeastern Guide Dogs has a purpose, whether they’re a guide dog for the visually impaired, a service dog for a veteran with PTSD, or an ambassador helping to spread awareness of our mission.”