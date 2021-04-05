piney point 0405

Manatee County remains threatened with a catastrophic environmental disaster on Monday with the collapse of a former phosphate processing plant still possible.

A breach was found in Piney Point’s largest retention on Friday, which at the time contained about 480 millions gallons of water. The threat of a full collapse triggered evacuations which were expanded late Saturday to include more than 300 homes in the area.

Road closures also remain in affect, including U.S. 41 from Moccasin Wallow Road

Crews on Friday found a breach in the site’s largest pond, which originally contained about 480 million gallons of water. Because of potential flooding, an emergency evacuation was ordered in the area, and it has been expanded to more than 300 homes. U.S. 41 remains closed to traffic to Moccasin Wallow Road.

Manatee County officials are expected to provide an update at a news briefing with U.S. Rep Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, at 12:30 p.m.

A controlled release of the water was expected to have doubled the rate of 33-35 million gallons a day being pumped out into Port Manatee and Tampa Bay by Monday morning with the addition of pumps dropped onto the site by National Guard helicopters as local, county and federal officials still hope to avoid an uncontrolled release. As of late Sunday, there was late than 300 million gallons of water in the largest pond.

An uncontrolled release of water is flowing north into Piney Point Creek, which connects through Cockroach Bay to Tampa Bay.

Water in Piney Point’s largest pond is a combination of saltwater from the dredging of Port Manatee, rainwater and process water — a chemical byproduct of phosphate mining, and it is filled with nitrogen, phosphorous and ammonia

Piney Point has three retention ponds on it’s 676-acre Piney Point site. which sit above a lined stack of phosphogypsum, another byproduct of phosphate processing. Those phosphogypsum stacks form a large hill and are the highest point in Manatee County.